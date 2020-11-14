Comparing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alithya Group and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wix.com 0 2 14 0 2.88

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $297.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49%

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.66 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -17.00 Wix.com $761.09 million 17.86 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -246.73

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

