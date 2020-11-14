Head-To-Head Analysis: Brady (NYSE:BRC) vs. VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Brady alerts:

This table compares Brady and VirTra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 2.12 $112.37 million $2.11 20.92 VirTra $18.71 million 1.70 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -410.00

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brady has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brady and VirTra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. VirTra has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Brady.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.39% 14.28% 10.44% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Summary

Brady beats VirTra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.