Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Financial Survey

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Progress Software and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95% 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 4.38 $26.40 million $2.29 17.54 2U $574.67 million 4.06 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -16.11

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 2U 0 3 10 0 2.77

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. 2U has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Progress Software.

Summary

Progress Software beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

