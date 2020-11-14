VolitionRx (VNRX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get VolitionRx alerts:

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 353 880 1108 105 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given VolitionRx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -8.44 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 108.31

VolitionRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -994.68% -556.16% -52.53%

Summary

VolitionRx peers beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.