FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AR)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE AR opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $723.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.40.

About Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

