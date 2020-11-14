Critical Survey: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynex Capital and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Impac Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $170.17 million 2.40 -$152.67 million $2.09 8.45 Impac Mortgage $90.63 million 0.34 -$7.98 million N/A N/A

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 155.15% 15.69% 1.42% Impac Mortgage N/A -87.92% -1.78%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.