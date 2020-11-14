Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.19. 120,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 87,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.37.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.