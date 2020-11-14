MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 6.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) traded up 6.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.69. 7,088,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 2,078,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Specifically, Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 741,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

