Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 7.1% After Earnings Beat

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 47,567,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,882,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

