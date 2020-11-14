VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading 7.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46. 124,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 294,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

VNRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,077.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

