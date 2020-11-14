The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The Pennant Group traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 104,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 156,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

