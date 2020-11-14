Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 12.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prelude Therapeutics traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 119,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 197,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

