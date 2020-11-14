Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 14.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was up 14.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 1,313,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 437,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,006.33% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.