Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 1798093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Specifically, insider Andrew Suckling bought 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.84 ($10,451.84). Also, insider Adrian Fairbourn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 363,903 shares of company stock worth $4,988,544 in the last 90 days.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

