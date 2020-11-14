Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $87.35 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 19371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,025. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.