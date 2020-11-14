Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.98. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 546 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
