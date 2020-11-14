Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $140.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 15497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 102.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

