Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 95,305 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.93.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

