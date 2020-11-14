BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 22,122 shares traded.

The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16).

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

