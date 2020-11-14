Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.80. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,588 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

