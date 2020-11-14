Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.80. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,588 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.
Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
