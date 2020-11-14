NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 34,348 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

