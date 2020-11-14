NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 34,348 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).
In related news, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.