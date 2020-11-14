Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.65. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 23,936 shares.
The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
