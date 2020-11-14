Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,148,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,658,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,458,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,975.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,606,151 shares of company stock worth $1,909,605.

A number of research firms have commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

