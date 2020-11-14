Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 1,585,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,485,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

