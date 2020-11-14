Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,301.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

