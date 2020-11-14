Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 13732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

