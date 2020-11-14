Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Up 23.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares rose 23.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,273,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 294,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Specifically, CFO James E. Levine acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.79% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

