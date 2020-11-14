Cinemark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 7,799 call options.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $35.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

