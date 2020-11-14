Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.83 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -420.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

