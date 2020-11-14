XpresSpa Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 18,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 6,860 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.87 on Friday. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

