XpresSpa Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 18,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 6,860 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.87 on Friday. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cormark Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ’s FY2020 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Co. Lifted by Cormark
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Co. Lifted by Cormark
Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share
Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share
Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share
Pi Financial Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp. ’s FY2020 Earnings
Pi Financial Weighs in on Diversified Royalty Corp. ’s FY2020 Earnings
$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter
$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report