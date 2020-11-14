Arcimoto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,331 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $237.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.