Entercom Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Field bought 93,131 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,177.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,725.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 263,078 shares of company stock valued at $382,354. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

