Graphic Packaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,731% compared to the average daily volume of 439 put options.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

