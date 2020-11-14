Traders Buy Large Volume of Phillips 66 Partners Call Options (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,733 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average volume of 449 call options.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

PSXP stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

