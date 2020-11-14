DISH Network Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,236 call options.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 in the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $78,112,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

