Shift Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SFT)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,586 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 461% compared to the average daily volume of 461 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47).

