Keysight Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,527 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,949 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.