Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,561 call options on the company. This is an increase of 852% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

