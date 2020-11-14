Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,712 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the average volume of 371 call options.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

CareDx stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.45 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

