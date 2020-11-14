Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 779 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

