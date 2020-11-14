Investors Buy Large Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 17,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,646 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

