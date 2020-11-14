Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,766 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

