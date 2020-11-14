Investors Purchase Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 1,296 call options.
BCS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.22.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.