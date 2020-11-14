Investors Purchase Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 1,296 call options.

BCS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 860,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 339,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

