Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Earnings History for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

