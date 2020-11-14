SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,976,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

