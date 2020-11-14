Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $7.01 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

