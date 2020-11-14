Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (NRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

