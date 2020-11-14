Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $9.20 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 250,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,418,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,296 in the last ninety days.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

