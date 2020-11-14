CohBar (CWBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CohBar stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

