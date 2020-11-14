Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTGDF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.